File image shows a New Toyota Camry Hybrid displayed at the stand of Japanese car maker Toyota at the Paris Motor Show 'Mondial de l'Automobile' in Paris, France, Oct 2, 2018. Toyota on Feb 6 cut its full-year profit forecast by nearly 30 percent, from 20.9 billion US dollar (2.3 trillion yen) to 17 billion US dollar (1.87 trillion yen). EPA-EFE (FILE) /IAN LANGSDON

Toyota Motor Corp. said its car business was holding up against headwinds in the US and China, but it sharply cut its full-year net profit projection because its shares in other companies lost value, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report in Wednesday supplied to Efe.

Japan's largest carmaker now expects to earn Yen1.87 trillion ($17 billion) for the year ending Mar 31, down from a previous projection of Yen 2.3 trillion.