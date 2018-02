Robots weld at the Toyota Tsutsumi car assembly plant where the fourth-generation of the Prius hybrid vehicle is assembled in Toyota, near Nagoya, central Japan, Dec. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Toyota logo is seen at the Indian Auto Expo 2016 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Feb. 3, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor is to open a new research and development (R&D) hub in Japan to accelerate the development of environmentally friendly models, a Toyota spokesperson told EFE Tuesday.

The company based in Aichi in central Japan is set to invest 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) in the facility to be located in the town of Shimoyama in the same province, and whose construction is set to start in March.