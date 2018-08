Office workers walk past Toyota Motor's plugin hybrid vehicle Prius PHV at Tokyo headquarters of Toyota Motor Corp. in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2017 (issued Aug 3, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor announced Tuesday that it will invest $500 million in ride-hailing service provider Uber to jointly develop self-driving cars for Uber's platform.

This partnership aims at "bringing to the market autonomous ride-sharing as a mobility service" and technology from both companies will be integrated into Toyota vehicles and deployed on Uber's ride-sharing platform, Toyota said in a statement.