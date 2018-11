The Toys 'R' Us logo is seen outside its flag ship store in Times Square in New York, NY, USA, 30 December 2015. EPA/JASON SZENES

Toys 'R' Us staff are filling shelves this holiday season at hundreds of stores across Asia, where the brand has been given new life after being sold off by the bankrupt American toy retailer, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE Saturday said.

The Asia business is planning to expand next year with dozens more stores from China to Japan, using a different playbook that focuses on smaller shops with fewer options.