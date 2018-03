Toys "R" Us early Thursday filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to start a wind-down of its United States business and liquidation of inventory in all its 735 US stores, including those in Puerto Rico, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The company also said it was pursuing a going-concern reorganization and a sale process for its Canadian and international operations in Asia and Central Europe, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland.