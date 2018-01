Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz (R), and his Peruvian counterpart, Cayetana Aljovin (L), take part at the meeting of the Lima Group in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

The TPP11 free trade agreement will be signed in Chile during the first week of March, Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz said Tuesday.

"This agreement is an international, global act and we have full confidence that it will be signed in Chile in early March," Muñoz said.