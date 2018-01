Attendees and participants at the opening of the second Meeting of Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and China in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

(L-R) Dominican Foreign Minister, Miguel Vargas, Ambassador of El Salvador in Chile, Victor Manuel Valle, Chilean Foreign Minister, Heraldo Munoz, President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Haiti's Foreign Minister, Antonio Rodriguez, participate in the inauguration of the second Meeting of Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and China in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Trade between China and Latin America surged 22-fold between 2000 and 2013, totaling $266 billion last year, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said in a report released Monday.

The report, which was made public at the second Meeting of Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and China in Santiago, Chile, examines trade trends since the first gathering took place in Beijing in 2015.