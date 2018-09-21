A person inspects euro banknotes during the unveiling of the new 100 and 200 euro banknotes at the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

The eurozone's economy continued its slow-motion slowdown in September, as exports suffered from a drop off in global demand and uncertainty about future trade relations between the United States and other countries, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

Data firm IHS Markit said Friday its composite Purchasing Managers Index for the currency area – based on survey responses from 5,000 businesses – fell to 54.2 in September from 54.5 in August. A reading above 50.0 signals an expansion in activity. That was a weaker outcome than the dip to 54.4 forecast by economists who were surveyed by The Wall Street Journal last week.