A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange during an afternoon trade session in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended Friday mixed as a result of the resurgence of trade tensions between the United States and China and solid earnings reports from Japanese companies.

The Nikkei index closed up 12.65 points, or 0.06 percent, to end the day at 22,525.18.