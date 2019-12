Travelers stand in lines at Buenos Aires City Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 25. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Travel abroad becomes more expensive for Argentines

Middle-class and wealthy Argentines accustomed to vacationing outside their country will see a substantial increase in the cost of foreign travel under a law enacted this week by the new center-left government.

The measure imposes a 30 percent levy on 1) purchases in foreign currency; 2) tickets for international flights; and 3) foreign-exchange transactions.