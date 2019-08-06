President Donald Trump prepares to make a public statement at the White House in Washington on 05 August 2019 in response to two separate shooting incidents. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US President Donald Trump on Monday accused China of engaging in "currency manipulation" after the yuan broke below the level of seven yuan per dollar, a situation that has not occurred since 2008, and he urged the Federal Reserve to take measures to counter Beijing's move.

"China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It's called 'currency manipulation.' Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!" Trump said in the first of a series of Twitter posts on the subject.