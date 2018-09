US tariffs imposed on products of Chinese businesses like this this Talak textile factory, seen on Sept. 16, 2018, comes as a policy of US President Donald Trump, who now accuses China of actively trying to influence US midterm elections this November in response to the tariffs. EFE-EPA/Aleksandar Plavevski

US tariffs imposed on products of Chinese businesses like this this Envision wind turbine factory, seen on Sept. 16, 2018, comes as a policy of US President Donald Trump, who now accuses China of actively trying to influence US midterm elections this November in response to the tariffs. EFE-EPA/Aleksandar Plavevski

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of actively trying to influence US midterm elections this November in response to the tariffs Washington has imposed on the Asian giant.

"China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me," Trump said in a Twitter post.