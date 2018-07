The logo of China Mobile Ltd. is displayed outside one of the company's retail stores in Hong Kong, China, Aug 14, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The administration of President Donald Trump on Monday recommended that state-owned China Mobile, the world's biggest cell phone carrier, be denied a license to operate in the United States.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is a part of the US Department of Commerce, cited national security risks in a statement sent on Monday to the Federal Communications Commission, an independent agency that will take the final decision, with its recommendations.