Democrats Chuck Schumer (R), Patty Murray (L) and Debbie Stabenow (c) arriving at a press conference to avoid government shutdown at the White House in Washington, DC. Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

The White House said Tuesday that it wants to avoid a partial shutdown of the US government and it is looking for other alternatives to finance President Donald Trump's wall on the border with Mexico if Congress decides not to provide funds for the project.

In an interview with Fox News, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that there are "a number of different funding sources" to obtain the funds for the wall, though she did not specify what alternatives the administration was considering.