National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow responds to a question from the news media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump's recently appointed director of the White House Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, on Wednesday downplayed the importance of the escalating trade spat with China, saying that the US imposition of tariffs on 1,300 Chinese products is just a proposal, although he acknowledged that it sends a "clear signal."

"Blame China, not President Trump," Kudlow said for the recent tariff impositions by the US administration, to which China responded by imposing its own sanctions on 106 US imports.