A Chinese man sits on a bench in the shape of a bomb with the US flag painted on it in Beijing, China, on May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US President Donald J. Trump told reporters at the White House on May 9, 2019, that a trade deal with China is still possible this week. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump allowed a new tariff hike on Chinese goods to take effect early Friday, despite the resumption of negotiations between China and the United States to resolve a months-long trade dispute.

On May 5, Donald Trump had set a deadline of midnight Thursday for a deal to be struck with Beijing. This was not reached and therefore at one minute past midnight, the US raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent.