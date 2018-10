US President Donald Trump waves before leaving the Department of Health and Human Services where he announced a plan to overhaul how Medicare pays for certain drugs, Washington, DC, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chip Somodevilla/ Pool AFP

US President Donald Trump announces a plan to overhaul how Medicare pays for certain drugs during a speech at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chip Somodevilla/ Pool AFP

US President Donald Trump announces a plan to overhaul how Medicare pays for certain drugs during a speech at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chip Somodevilla/ Pool AFP

President Donald Trump presented on Thursday an ambitious plan to lower the price of some prescription drugs, in an attempt to address the imbalance between the costs of medication in the United States compared to Europe.

Trump announced that the agency charged with operating Medicare - the national health insurance program for senior citizens - will be allowed to negotiate the cost of certain drugs directly with pharmaceutical companies, based on the prices paid in other industrialized nations.