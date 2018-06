US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a press conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

US President Donald Trump renewed his attacks against the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday, blaming the organization for the rise in oil prices.

"Oil prices are too high, OPEC is at it again. Not good!," Trump said on Twitter soon after returning to the United States from his historic summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.