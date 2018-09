US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

US President Donald Trump on Thursday resumed his attacks against the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), demanding that the cartel immediately lower the price of oil.

"We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices!," Trump said via Twitter.