President Donald Trump gives a speech in the White House this Friday, June 29, 2018, celebrating the six-month anniversary of the massive tax cuts he enacted, and whose positive results are shown on the macroeconomic indicators of the United States. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump celebrated Friday the six-month anniversary of the massive tax cuts he enacted, and whose positive results are shown on the macroeconomic indicators of the United States.

In a speech at the White House, Trump started off by saying "the economy is indeed doing well."