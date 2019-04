House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (l.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (r.) are seen in Washington on April 30, 2019, after a meeting with President Donald Trump in the White House, where an agreement was reached to spend $2 trillion on improving the nation's infrastructure. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gives a press conference on April 30, 2019, after a meeting with President Donald Trump in the White House, where an agreement was reached to spend $2 trillion on improving the nation's infrastructure. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (c.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (r.) give a press conference on April 30, 2019, after a meeting with President Donald Trump in the White House, where an agreement was reached to spend $2 trillion on improving the nation's infrastructure. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump and opposition Democrats agreed Tuesday to spend $2 trillion on improving the nation's infrastructure, including not only highways and bridges, but also providing broadband Internet to every household in the United States.

The announcement was made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as they came out of a meeting with Trump in the White House.