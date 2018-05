A view of the ZTE Corporation logo at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

US President Donald J. Trump looks on during a meeting with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

The president of the United States, who was criticized for a tweet last weekend indicating his administration was working to ease penalties on Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE, denied Wednesday that he had caved to Beijing's demands.

Donald Trump took to Twitter to respond to the criticism, saying the Washington Post and CNN had "typically written false stories."