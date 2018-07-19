The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 July 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, talks to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 July 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump (C), hosts a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 July 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

The president of the United States on Wednesday warned the European Union that it will face retribution if it does not make trade concessions, particularly in the auto sector.

"If we don't negotiate something fair, then we have tremendous retribution, which we don't want to use, but we have tremendous powers," Donald Trump said during a meeting with his Cabinet at the White House. "Including cars, cars is the big one. And you know what we're talking about with respect to cars and tariffs on cars."