The US government announced on Monday a new 90-day extension to allow China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to continue doing business with US firms as regulators in Washington continue to draft rules and regulations for telecommunications firms that are deemed to pose risks to national security.

The latest extension, which will expire in February 2020, is for the same 90-day period as the one announced in August, and this is the third time that Washington has postponed its decision to prohibit US firms from doing business with Huawei after the turmoil caused in the tech sector when the move was first announced in May.