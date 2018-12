A street sign on the Ellipse south of the White House at dawn in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump make their way across the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One from their surprise trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA/PETE MAROVICH

The dome of the US Capitol building at dawn in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The president of the United States has bashed the Fed and his hand-picked chairman, Jay Powell, repeatedly since the summer for raising interest rates, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

Wall Street largely took the president's criticism in its stride until Donald Trump reportedly mused about whether he could fire Powell.