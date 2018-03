Mexican hotel manager and Apple Leisure Group CEO Alejandro Zozaya, speaks with EFE during Berlin's ITB, the world biggest tourist industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Patricia Sevilla

Mexican hotel manager and Apple Leisure Group CEO Alejandro Zozaya on Thursday warned of the damage to the tourism industry he says has been caused by US President Donald Trump's nationalist rhetoric, immigration ban, travel warnings and toughening of visa procedures.

Zozaya - who heads the group that owns 52 operating hotels and another 20 under construction and other tourism-related service companies - believes that Trump has negatively affected the tourist flows both to and from the US.