US President Donald J. Trump (L) welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks as South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) listens during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is not "satisfied" with the trade talks held with China, despite the fact that earlier this week officials announced a framework agreement to reduce trade tensions with the Asian giant.

"China has made a fortune," Trump told reporters at the White House upon welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "I'm not satisfied but we have a long way to go."