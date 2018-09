Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, United States, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

US President Donald Trump delivers a press conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, United States, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

US President Donald Trump delivers a press conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, United States, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Wednesday the start of trade negotiations between their two countries.

"We've agreed today to start trade negotiations between the United States and Japan," Trump told reporters before his meeting with Abe in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations' General Assembly.