US President Donald Trump greets Foxconn founder and chairman Terry Gou during the official groundbreaking for the Foxconn factory in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, United States, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joshua Lott

US President Donald Trump speaks during the official groundbreaking for the Foxconn factory in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, United States, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joshua Lott

(L-R) Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, US President Donald Trump, and Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn, during the official groundbreaking for the Foxconn factory in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, United States, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Phelps

US President Donald Trump attended on Thursday the groundbreaking for a new Foxconn plant in the state of Wisconsin.

Trump attended the ceremony with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walter and the chairman of the Taiwanese company, Terry Gou, with whom he dug a small hole to mark the spot where construction will begin.