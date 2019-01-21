Member of Swiss special police forces stand on the roof of the Congress Center on the eve of the 49th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

A WEF logo is pictured on a window of the Congress Center in front of snow covered trees two days prior the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum WEF 2019 in Davos, Switzerland, 20 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

United States President Donald Trump is staying in Washington to deal with the partial government shutdown, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May is tied up with Brexit talks in London and French President Emmanuel Macron is responding to yellow-vest protests at home, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

This week's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in this Swiss mountain resort will bring together more than 60 heads of state or government. But a number of major world leaders are skipping the gathering to attend to pressing domestic business.