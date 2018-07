US President Donald Trump on Monday, July 23, 2018, visits the Made in America event where he repeated his threat, during a display of products at the Made in America event organized by the White House, to impose tariffs on automobiles imported from the European Union (EU). EFE-EPA/Alex Wong

US President Donald Trump on Monday, July 23, 2018, visits the Made in America event where he repeated his threat, during a display of products at the Made in America event organized by the White House, to impose tariffs on automobiles imported from the European Union (EU). EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump on Monday, July 23, 2018, visits the Made in America event where he repeated his threat, during a display of products at the Made in America event organized by the White House, to impose tariffs on automobiles imported from the European Union (EU). EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised the use of tariffs as a negotiating strategy, the day before European Commission (EC) President Jean-Claude Juncker was to visit the White House.

"Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It's as simple as that," Trump said in a Twitter post.