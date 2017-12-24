The Donald Trump administration has announced it will renew leases for mining copper and nickel on land bordering a wilderness area in Minnesota, rolling back the environmental regulation put in place by the prior Barack Obama administration. EFE-EPA/File

The US government led by President Donald Trump has decided to renew leases for mining copper and nickel on land bordering a wilderness area in Minnesota, rolling back the environmental regulation put in place by the prior Barack Obama administration, the Interior Department announced Saturday.

The renewed leases will clear the way for carrying on with the extraction plans of Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Chilean mining giant Antofagasta PLC, owned by the family of billionaire Andronico Luksic.