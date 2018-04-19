US President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Roundtable Discussion on Tax Cuts for Florida Small Businesses at Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah, Florida, USA on 16 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Cristobal Herrera

The President of the United States announced Wednesday he is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with Japan and that his country would only re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) if its member countries offered him a deal he could not refuse.

"I don't want to go back into TPP. But if they offered us a deal I can't refuse on behalf of the United States, I would do it. In the meantime, we are negotiating, and what I really would prefer is negotiating a one-on-one deal with Japan," Donald Trump said at a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.