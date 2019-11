US President Donald J. Trump speaks to members of the news media before departing the South Lawn of the White House by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Trump: No agreement with China on gradual rollback of bilateral tariffs

The president of the United States said Friday that no agreement has been reached with China to gradually roll back bilateral tariffs as part of a so-called "phase one" trade accord.

Donald Trump's remarks contradicted an announcement made Thursday by Beijing and later confirmed by US officials.