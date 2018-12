Photo sent by the USA State Department of spokesperson Heather Nauert who Trump nominated to be the UN Ambassador for the U.S. in 2019 Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/USA State Department

President Donald Trump announced Friday the nomination of State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert to succeed Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations.

"She's very talented, very smart, very quick, and I think she's going to be respected by all," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for Kansas City.