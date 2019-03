An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 lands at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Tuesday, March 12. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

US President Donald Trump listens to a briefing at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, March 13. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was ordering the immediate grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the United States days after 157 people died in the crash of a Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines.

"We're gonna be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 Max 8 and the 737 Max 9 and planes associated with that line," he told journalists at the White House.