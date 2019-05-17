US President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House from New York City on May 17, 2019. Trump said he would delay tariffs on imports of cars and car parts from allies such as Europe and Japan for six months. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The president of the United States on Friday postponed for six months a decision on whether to slap tariffs on imports of automobiles and auto parts from trading partners such as the European Union and Japan, the White House said in a statement.

Although Donald Trump made the widely expected choice not to impose tariffs immediately, the statement said he "took historic action" Friday in issuing a proclamation that directs the US trade representative to negotiate agreements to address a national security threat that is causing harm to the US automobile industry.