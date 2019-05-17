The president of the United States on Friday postponed for six months a decision on whether to slap tariffs on imports of automobiles and auto parts from trading partners such as the European Union and Japan, the White House said in a statement.
Although Donald Trump made the widely expected choice not to impose tariffs immediately, the statement said he "took historic action" Friday in issuing a proclamation that directs the US trade representative to negotiate agreements to address a national security threat that is causing harm to the US automobile industry.