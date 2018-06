US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a press conference on Nov. 9, 2017, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE FILE/Roman Pilipey

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a plan to restrict Chinese investment in US technology companies as part of an effort to fight the theft of intellectual property.

"Certain countries direct and facilitate systematic investment in United States companies and assets in order to obtain cutting-edge technologies and intellectual property in industries those countries deem important," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.