President Donald Trump holds up a Section 201 action after signing it in the Oval Office, at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE THEILER / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump signs section 201 action as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer looks on, in the Oval Office, at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE THEILER / POOL

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that there will be no "trade war" in reprisal for his imposing tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines, most of which are manufactured in Asia.

"There won't be a trade war," said the president at the signing ceremony to impose the tariffs - which will be 30 percent on imported solar panels and solar cells and 20 percent on large residential washing machines - regarding potential responses on the part of US trade partners such as South Korea and China.