President Donald Trump reportedly told reporters aboard Air Force One following the conclusion of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires that he would formally notify Congress of the termination of the North American Free Trade Agreement in the "near future," according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.
That termination, he reportedly suggested late Saturday, would present Congress with a binary choice between the amended agreement signed at the G-20 with Canada's Justin Trudeau and Mexico's Enrique Peña Nieto and a reversion to the trade practices in place before Nafta's passage in 1993.