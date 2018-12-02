A handout photo made available by Mexico's Presidency shows Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L), US President Donald J. Trump (C) and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (R) as they participate in the signing of a trade agreement, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENCY OF MEXICO / HANDOUT

President Donald Trump reportedly told reporters aboard Air Force One following the conclusion of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires that he would formally notify Congress of the termination of the North American Free Trade Agreement in the "near future," according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

That termination, he reportedly suggested late Saturday, would present Congress with a binary choice between the amended agreement signed at the G-20 with Canada's Justin Trudeau and Mexico's Enrique Peña Nieto and a reversion to the trade practices in place before Nafta's passage in 1993.