US President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) are greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) during an event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/Thomas Peter/Pool

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would have "an extended meeting" with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G20 summit in Japan later this month to discuss the trade war.

"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting," Trump said in a Twitter post.