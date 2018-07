US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House from Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 1. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS/POOL

US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday that he would prefer to wait until after the November mid-term congressional elections before signing an updated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"NAFTA, I could sign it tomorrow, but I'm not happy with it," the president told Maria Bartiromo of the Fox Business Network. "I want to make it more fair."