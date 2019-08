President Donald Trump jokes about putting a tariff on European cars following the signing of a beef trade deal with the European Union in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on Friday, Aug. 2. EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL

President Donald Trump (R) and European Council representative Jani Raappana applaud as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) and EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis hold up an agreement to boost US beef exports to the European Union, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on Friday, Aug. 2. EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL

President Donald Trump speaks in the White House on Friday, Aug. 2, ahead of the signing of an agreement that will boost US beef exports to the European Union. EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL

President Donald Trump announced Friday the signing of an agreement with the European Union that will increase US beef exports.

"A wonderful day, and a wonderful deal for a lot of people. Today, we're signing a breakthrough agreement that will make it easier to export American beef into the European Union," Trump said in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.