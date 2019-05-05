US President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (C) attend a gala dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Thomas Peter/Pool

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States would raise tariffs on Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent later this week because the trade talks between the countries were proceeding too slowly.

"For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars," Trump said in a Twitter post