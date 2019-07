A Chinese official waits on a chair in the corridor outside the room where the bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump took place on June 29, 2019, during the second day of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUKAS COCH

President Donald Trump said Monday that the tariffs imposed by his administration were taking a toll on China's economy, causing the Asian giant's growth rate to slow.

"China's 2nd Quarter growth is the slowest it has been in more than 27 years. The United States Tariffs are having a major effect on companies wanting to leave China for non-tariffed countries," the president said in a Twitter post.