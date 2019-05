A Chinese man sits on a bench in the shape of a bomb with the US flag painted on it in Beijing, China, on May 9, 2019. Trade negotiations between the US and China resumed on May 9 amid a threat by US President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US President Donald J. Trump told reporters at the White House on May 9, 2019, that a trade deal with China is still possible this week. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, on Thursday criticized China for seeking to renegotiate the terms of a proposed bilateral trade agreement, although he said after receiving a letter from Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that a deal is still possible this week.

Trump made his remarks to reporters at the White House.