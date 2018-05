US President Donald J. Trump signs the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump signed into law Thursday a bill that partially repeals the 2010 Dodd-Frank act, which imposed tighter financial regulations in response to the global financial meltdown of 2008.

"The legislation I'm signing today rolls back the crippling Dodd-Frank regulations that are crushing community banks and credit unions nationwide," Trump said after again calling the Dodd-Frank bill "a disaster."