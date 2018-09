File photo showing US President Donald Trump speak during a meeting on foreign investment in the White House, Washington, DC, United States, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

File photo showing US President Donald Trump holding two "Make our farmers great again!" hats in the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, DC, United States, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump maintained his combative stance on trade Friday, issuing threats against China, Japan and Canada.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that the imposition of tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods "could take place very soon depending on what happens with them."