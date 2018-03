Outgoing Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn (Back) listens to US President Donald J. Trump (front) deliver remarks during a meeting with members of his Cabinet, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

Wall Street veteran and conservative commentator Larry Kudlow laughs prior to event at the Yale Club in New York, New York, USA, July 29, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

President Donald Trump has selected Larry Kudlow to be the new director of the White House National Economic Council, replacing Gary Cohn, who resigned over the decision to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel, media reports said Wednesday.

The 70-year-old Kudlow, a Wall Street veteran and conservative commentator, is a staunch supporter of free trade, a position that differs from Trump, who was elected on a protectionist policy agenda.