US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before meeting with members of his administration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Washington, DC, United States, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to slap a 20 percent tariff on all cars imported from the European Union (EU).

"Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the U.S. and its great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S.," the president wrote on Twitter.